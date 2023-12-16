UAE to host 2024 Judo World Championships

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has approved the UAE's bid to host and organise the 2024 Judo World Championships, the federation's flagship event.

Mohammed bin Thaaloob Al Derie, President of the UAE Judo Federation (UAEJF), confirmed the decision after being informed by IJF President Marius Vizer.

Al Derie said that the global event will be the last pitstop in the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will see the participation of the world's top athletes.

"We are confident that we will see the highest level of competitions, with record participation from the world's elite judokas."

The UAE has been a key partner and supporter of the International Judo Federation since 2009.

