Victory Team’s Reiterer secures stunning last-gasp win in Italy

By Wam

The Victory Team’s two-time defending world champion, Kevin Reiterer, came out on top in an exciting finish at the end of the Grand Prix of Italy, the second round of the 2019 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Olbia, Italy.

Reiterer’s dominance and focus was at the forefront of the Ski GP1 category as he beat main challenger, Quinten Bossche, of Belgium, in an exciting, nail-biting third and final moto in Olbia to be crowned the champion at the Grand Prix of Italy.

"There was no way I was going to give up in that third moto. I knew I had to just dig in there and wait for an opportunity to strike. Ultimately, my patience paid off and we can be mighty pleased with the way this weekend has progressed," Reiterer told the media.

"Chris [Wilkinson] has been such an awesome help, and today, this spirit of teamwork came to the fore as we literally came to the top from nowhere. All thanks to him and the rest of my crew and also for the faith reposed in me by the board of directors led by Huraiz Bin Huraiz. We have got our priorities lined up well and the summer break will definitely help us get better," the 26-year-old Austrian added.

Reiterer did not get off to the best of starts on Saturday after challenger and pole-sitter, Bossche, collided with his ski at the very beginning of Moto One. And while the Belgian rider continued unaffected in front of the pack, Reiterer lost precious time getting back onto his ski to slip down to the 19th place. But the Victory Team rider showed tremendous resolve while making his way through the maze to end up in second place behind race winner, Bossche.

In the second moto held later on Saturday, Reiterer battled neck and neck with Bossche before overtaking his challenger from Belgium with the final two laps left, to finish 11.70 seconds clear.

That meant it was all down to the third moto held on Sunday. And the huge gathering was not disappointed as they got to witness one of the toughest battles on water.

The riders will now take a long break for the summer before heading into the last part of the championship in the second half of October.