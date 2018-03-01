Wasim Akram launches Dh250,000 10PL 2018 in grand style

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Wasim Akram on Wednesday launched the world’s biggest tennis ball cricket tournament, 10PL, scheduled to be held from March 19 to 23 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Akram, also the brand ambassador for the tournament, unveiled the jersey, anthem and the glittering trophy of the tournament as 16 sides were named to play in this highly anticipated tennis ball cricket event.

The gala event held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dubai Festival City also saw the tournament draws being revealed, with the 16 participating sides being divided into four groups of four each.

Akram said: “I am delighted to be the Ambassador of the 10PL cricket tournament. All of us in the subcontinent have grown up playing tennis ball cricket on the streets. This tournament promises to be the perfect platform for raw talents to showcase what they are capable. I wish all the participating teams all the very best.”

10PL is the brainchild of UAE-based Petromann Events to manage, operate and market the Indian team. The tournament boasts the highest prize money for tennis ball cricket anywhere in the world and is valued at a total of AED 250,000.

The tournament will be staged under the aegis of the Sharjah Cricket Council, thanks to Waleed Bukhatir. As the face of the tournament, Akram will make an appearance on the final day of the tournament at Sharjah.

In the first edition in addition to regular tennis ball cricketers, former Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Zulqarnain Haider also participated in the tournament. This year another Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir is also drafted to play in the tournament. Among the other international players, Sri Lanka’s Thilan Thushara and Chamara Silva are also likely to play. From India a number of players who have played Ranji Trophy are listed in squads, alongside former Rajasthan Royals paceman Kamran Khan.

Abdul Latif Khan, chairman, Petromann Events said: “We had been inundated with requests from teams to register for the event. Needless to say we have had a tough task narrowing down to the final 16 sides. We are very thankful to Waleed Bukhatir for his leadership at the Sharjah Cricket Council. I am confident that the second edition will reach even bigger heights.”​