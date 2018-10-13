West Indies dismissed for 311 in second India Test

By AFP

Paceman Umesh Yadav claimed six wickets as India bowled out the West Indies for 311 on day two of their second Test in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Roston Chase top-scored in the first innings with 106 after completing his fourth Test century.

Chase started the day on 98 but was bowled by Yadav, who dispatched the remaining tourists early in the morning session.

Yadav returned impressive figures of 6-88 while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.