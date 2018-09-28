Woods to sit out foursomes as Europe call on Garcia, Poulter

By AFP

Tiger Woods will be rested for Friday's afternoon foursomes at the Ryder Cup after the 14-time major champion played alongside Patrick Reed in the morning fourballs.

It is just the second time in eight Ryder Cups Woods has not taken part in the foursomes - he missed the Saturday session on his last appearance at Medinah in 2012.

Europe captain Thomas Bjorn will send out the experienced pairing of Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose for the opening foursomes match against world number one Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, who secured the opening point of the competition.

Ian Poulter, after sitting out the fourballs, will enter the fray alongside Rory McIlroy to take on Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

Sergio Garcia teams up with rookie Alex Noren to face Phil Mickelson, playing in his 12th consecutive Ryder Cup, and newcomer Bryson DeChambeau.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood tee it up in the anchor match against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, with both pairs having featured in the fourballs.