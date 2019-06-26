Young UAE karting star Rashid Al Dhaheri achieves podium finish in Lonato, Italy

By Wam

Promising talented Emirati karting star, Rashid Al Dhaheri, has achieved a podium finish with the third position at the Circuito South Garda Karting, Italy.

He competed against 96 other drivers in his category, and 300 drivers in total.

Under the blazing hot sun in Lonato, Rashid made a determined attempt and spent much time pushing for the second position. Unfortunately, his engine was not performing at its peak, leaving the first and second positions a challenge to catch up to. Fighting hard, he kept up the pressure and gained the third place. The podium finish has narrowed the gap between Rashid and the reigning champion to less than 20 points, meaning the window is open for the young Emirati to aim for a win at the WSK Euro Series in Adria, Italy, next weekend.

Rashid said, "I faced some difficult challenges; however, I know that it is important to continue trying hard, whatever happens, and that effort will be rewarded. I am glad that I made the best of the situation I was in. I hope that I can now push for victory at Adria next week and I would like to thank the Parolin Racing Kart team and Simone of MAN engines for helping me keep up the pressure, as well as my coach for teaching me the skills to compete in every race."

Rashid joined Parolin Racing Kart at the start of this season for the World Series race participation.

Team Principal of Parolin Racing Kart, Marco Parolin, said, "This is proving to be an exciting first season for Rashid at Parolin Racing Kart and we are delighted with his performance. Many drivers would not have the same tenacity and diligence to achieve a podium finish in the face of setbacks as this young star did. It is quite an achievement to still be in the championship and the whole team stands right behind him for what is sure to be an exciting race next weekend."

The race took place on the renowned 1,200m South Garda Karting Track in Lombardy Province, Northern Italy, known as one of the most important tracks of its kind in the world.