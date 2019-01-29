Sultan Al Qasimi promotes 56 officers of Sharjah Police

By wAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to promote 56 officers of the Sharjah Police, from the rank of Major to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

The Ruler of Sharjah issued a decree amending the date of entitlement for 13 officers who were promoted by the previous decree.

On this occasion, Maj. Gen. Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Sultan for his endless efforts to support the officers working in the Sharjah Police, aiming to ensure the professional and career development, strengthen security and stability, and contribute to developing the country’s progress and prosperity, in line with the vision of wise leadership.