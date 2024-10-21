16-Year-Old Leads Recycling Initiative for Environmental Sustainability

Tahani Siraj, a 16-year-old Grade 11 student, is making a significant impact through her passion for recycling and environmental activism. What started as a personal recycling program at home, focusing on plastic bottles and cans, has expanded to include collecting recyclables from her neighborhood and local parks.

Tahani credits her school for the success of her initiative, expressing heartfelt gratitude to her principal and supervisor at Gems Millennium School Sharjah for their unwavering support. "Their encouragement, along with the school circular they issued, has motivated me to continue making a positive environmental impact," she remarked. "I feel fortunate to be part of a school that values social activities as much as academics," she added.

Her commitment to recycling highlights the broader environmental crisis facing the world today. Plastic waste accelerates climate change, threatens ecosystems, and endangers both wildlife and human health. Tahani emphasizes the need for immediate action, advocating for recycling and reducing plastic use to secure a sustainable future.

Inspired by the UAE's environmental efforts, she praised the country's eco-friendly initiatives, including waste collection apps and sustainable practices showcased during Expo 2020. Reflecting on her inspiration, Sheikh Zayed, Tahani stated, "We cherish our environment because it is an integral part of our country, our history, and our heritage."

Tahani delivered the plastic bottles she collected to Ecyclex International Recycling, a company founded in 2012 with the mission of maximizing reuse and recycling. Looking ahead, she is determined to build on her efforts. "I am committed to continuing this project every year, ensuring that my efforts to promote recycling and sustainability grow stronger with time," she said, adding that small acts, when multiplied by millions, can change the world.

Tahani’s initiative serves as an inspiring example of how individual actions can contribute to environmental preservation and make a lasting impact.

