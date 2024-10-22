Al Ain Zoo’s Safe Haven Attracts Eurasian Golden Oriole Bird

Al Ain Zoo is pleased to announce the sighting of the migratory Eurasian Golden Oriole. This discovery was made during the Zoo’s monthly bird survey, which focuses on monitoring bird species, populations, and the quality of the Zoo’s habitats as a refuge for wildlife.

The Zoo conducts comprehensive monthly studies to track the movement of wild birds, recording species, numbers, and their duration of stay. These observations are then compared with findings from other research on bird migration. Notably, the Zoo has seen an increase in bird numbers during the winter season, which spans from October to March.

The presence of migratory birds at Al Ain Zoo is a testament to its ideal environment, offering a safe haven with secure reserves, shaded areas, and well-maintained greenery. The Zoo’s ponds and water basins also contribute to attracting various bird species. To ensure a natural and healthy habitat for wildlife, no pesticides are used on the Zoo’s trees and plants.

In line with its mission to promote conservation and education, Al Ain Zoo regularly organizes bird-watching tours to raise awareness about the importance of birds and their role in maintaining ecological balance. These initiatives encourage public participation in cleaning campaigns to preserve habitats, promote sustainable agriculture practices, advocate against pesticide use, and support government and environmental organizations’ efforts across the UAE.

A shy bird, it hears more than it sees except during migration. It is characterized by its yellow color and black wings. Orioles are monogamous, meaning they mate with one partner for life. Their nests are hanging and woven in the shape of a cup. The female lays between 2-3 eggs, and rarely up to 6 eggs. The female's feathers are pale, while the male's feathers are bright. They inhabit parks with tall trees and farms, feeding on insects and fruits like berries and figs.

