Austria is UAE’s partner to ensure inclusive COP28 with ambitious results: Austrian FM

Austria is a partner of the UAE as the host of COP28, the UN Climate Conference to be held in Dubai, to ensure an inclusive COP with ambitious results, Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“Austria will be represented at the highest political level as well as by a large business delegation and representatives from civil society. This reflects the importance of fighting climate change,” he said in an email interview from Vienna.

Expectations for COP28

Schallenberg highlighted COP28's crucial issues, quoting Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President, who emphasised the urgent need for collective action to meet the 1.5C target.

To effectively address this challenge, the foreign minister stressed the need for substantial global investments in renewable energy, carbon emission reduction efforts, collaboration with the Global South on issues such as loss and damage, and a focus on mitigation and adaptation. “I am hopeful our high expectations will be met as we simply can’t afford to fail.”

Austria-UAE long-standing ties

Commending the UAE's leadership in global climate action, the top diplomat emphasised Austria's support, highlighting the UAE's ambition and commitment to an inclusive COP from the beginning.

“Austria and the UAE are bound by long-standing excellent strategic relations, and we will support the UAE to achieve a successful and ambitious COP28,” asserted Schallenberg who was appointed Foreign Minister in December 2021.

In his previous term as the Foreign Minister since June 2019, he was entrusted with the management of the agendas for the EU, arts, culture and media. From January 2020, Schallenberg was Federal Minister for European and International Affairs until October 2021.

COP28 Agenda

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December 2023. The conference is anticipated to host 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals. The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a “leave no one behind” approach to inclusive climate action.

The four pillars of the COP28 Presidency’s Action Agenda are fast tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people, lives, and livelihoods, and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.

