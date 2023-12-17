COP28 delegates praise the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and DEWA’s sustainability efforts

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised field visits for 217 participants in COP28 to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Most of the visitors were from outside the UAE. The visits, which were organised during COP28, included the Innovation Centre and the 4th phase of the solar park.

The guests praised the Innovation Centre, a major landmark of Dubai and a key destination for those who wish to learn about the latest innovations in clean and renewable energy technologies. Visitors also commended DEWA’s efforts in implementing the phases of the solar park using the latest technologies and the best international practices.

At the Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the visitors explored the exhibition area on the first floor and experienced over 35 interactive exhibits focusing on developments in renewable energy. They also visited the DEWA Museum and reviewed the key achievements in DEWA’s journey, its key historical inventions and innovations in electricity, and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy. The visitors learned about the properties of light and solar radiation, critical components of photovoltaic solar cells and related technologies, including Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and the Solar Power Tower. They also reviewed DEWA’s renewable energy journey, Smart DEWA, solar cell applications in spacecraft and satellites, and the development of DEWA’s sustainable buildings. Moreover, the visitors enjoyed the exciting experiences that the Innovation Centre offers to visitors, as they watched pioneering shows using drones, hologram, Augmented Reality (AR), the metaverse, and more. They also tried several interactive experiences, including the autonomous bus ride, and other innovative technologies. Using metaverse technology, the Centre took the visitors on a virtual tour of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.



The visitors learned about the 950MW 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which was inaugurated by DEWA during COP28, and is the largest CSP project in the world. This phase uses three hybrid technologies: 600MW from a parabolic basin complex, 100MW from the CSP tower, and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels. Built at an investment of AED15.78 billion, using the independent power producer (IPP) model, the project features the tallest solar tower in the world, at 263.126 metres, and the largest thermal energy storage capacity with a capacity of 5,907 megawatt hours (MWh), according to the Guinness World Records. This project will provide approximately 320,000 residences with clean and sustainable energy. It will reduce carbon emissions by about 1.6 million tonnes annually, enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub in clean, renewable energy and climate action.

DEWA has inaugurated 5 phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Its current capacity has reached 2,627MW. The 1,800MW 6th phase of the solar park is currently being implemented. Once completed, this phase will provide 540,000 residences with clean energy. The solar park, which has a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, is the cornerstone to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

