DEWA fosters green mobility by supporting electric, hybrid, and hydrogen vehicles

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) supports the UAE’s goals to provide a national grid of electric vehicle (EVs) charging stations, equipped with the latest technologies to reduce charging time, enhance the EV infrastructure, and provide better access to charging facilities. This supports the transition towards the green mobility system. It also contributes to realising the UAE’s goals to reduce energy consumption in the transport sector by 40%, reduce carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes by 2050, and increase the share of EVs to 50% of the total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050.

Through the EV Green Charger Initiative launched in 2014, DEWA has played an active role in supporting green mobility. This initiative led to the creation of the region’s first public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. DEWA has deployed more than 380 EV Green Charging Stations across Dubai, equivalent to over 700 charge points, as many of the chargers have dual charging outlets. By 2025, this will increase to 1,000 stations, as part of DEWA’s plans to keep pace with the exponential growth.

“DEWA is working to drive the transition to EVs in the UAE and achieve Net-Zero by lowering the carbon footprint in the transport sector and encouraging sustainable transport such as electric and hybrid vehicles. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world and achieve the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the National Electric Vehicles Policy. We cooperate with all our federal, local, and private sector partners to build a globally leading infrastructure for EV charging stations. This encourages the use of sustainable transport and supports Dubai’s strategic goals in terms of sustainability, air quality, and reducing emissions. Through our initiatives and strategic partnerships, we support the goals of COP28, hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai, to develop environmentally friendly transport systems in urban areas that can withstand and adapt to the effects of climate change,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Transitioning transportation to net-zero emissions poses a formidable challenge, especially for hard-to-abate sectors like aviation and shipping. Swift electrification of individual road and public transport represent crucial initial strides, given they are established and proven technologies ready for implementation. However, for other transportation sectors, achieving decarbonization through technological advancements demands extraordinary investments and implementation efforts. In this context, Dubai's and DEWA's initiatives to electrify local transports and bolster mass transit emerge as essential steps. The financial commitments made for low-carbon technologies under UAE leadership at COP28 will further support this pivotal shift toward low-carbon mobility. The urgency of the matter cannot be overstated-time is of the essence now,” said Dr. Oliver Inderwildi, Senior Visiting Scientist & Principal Consultant, University of Cambridge in Singapore.

The UAE ranked first among Arab countries and regionally, and in the top ten places globally on the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (Gemrix). The UAE overcame major western markets such as Japan and Australia, and powerful emerging markets such as India and Brazil. Since 2015, Dubai has witnessed a notable increase in EVs. The number of EV owners registered under the Green Charger Initiative has increased from a mere 14 in 2015 to 13,161 customers by the end of October 2023. This figure is expected to double in the near future, in keeping with Dubai’s efforts to limit carbon emissions and shape a more sustainable future that provides the current and next generations with a sustainable, healthy, and safe environment. This growth in EV usage enhances Dubai’s efforts in sustainability and the transition to a green and sustainable economy. It also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

The number of registered EVs in Dubai reached 22,966 by the end of September 2023, substantially supporting the Emirate’s plans to transition to sustainable and environmentally friendly transport.

Developing charging technologies

DEWA’s continuous development of the Green Charger initiative, using the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, has encouraged sustainable mobility. DEWA’s robust public charging network has contributed to the growth of EVs in Dubai. DEWA provides innovative and environmentally friendly transport solutions and utilises the latest smart and innovative technologies to ensure a fast and smooth customer experience.

DEWA has launched several features to facilitate the charging of electric vehicles on its public charging network. Once customers register their EV with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, DEWA creates an EV Green Charger account, so they can charge their EV within one hour. All customers, including unregistered ones, can also use the guest mode feature to charge their EVs.

DEWA installed four types of chargers: Ultra-Fast Charger (150 kW DC with ChadeMO and combo CCS sockets); Fast Charger (43 kW AC with Type 2 Socket, 50 kW DC ChadeMO and Combo CCS Sockets; Public Charger (2 x 22 kW AC, with double Type 2 Socket); and Wall-Box (22 kW AC, with single Type 2 Socket).

EV Green Charger Stations are available around the clock at key locations across Dubai. Customers can easily find charging station locations through DEWA’s website, smart app, and 14 other digital platforms.

DEWA allows customers to create an EV account through its website www.dewa.gov.ae, Smart App, or through Interactive Voice System (IVR) at DEWA Customer Care Centre. They will be able to utilise the charging stations within an hour of vehicle registration. DEWA also launched the EV Green Charger User Dashboard to help customers better manage their EV Green Charger services.

DEWA also recently joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) as a core member, in a move that reinforces its commitment to advancing green mobility and energy. By joining CharIN, DEWA can actively participate in establishing industry standards for EV charging systems. This membership also enables DEWA to collaborate on developing new technologies to improve the efficiency of green mobility, reduce EV charging costs, and increase charging speed. DEWA’s involvement in CharIN ensures that the organisation remains aligned with global benchmarks and stays updated with the latest industry advancements. DEWA’s recent membership in CharIN as a core member strengthens its commitment to advancing EV charging infrastructure.

To further promote EV adoption and centralise information on EV developments, DEWA also launched the ‘Dubai EV Community Hub’ website (www.dubaievhub.ae).

Hydrogen: the fuel of environmentally friendly vehicles

DEWA is implementing the Green Hydrogen Project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030. The Green Hydrogen project is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to produce green hydrogen using solar energy. The station was designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production, transportation, and industrial uses.

