District Cooling Operators Association expands to Qatar at Dubai meeting

In conjunction with the COP28, the region’s District Cooling Operators Association held its ninth meeting in the presence and participation of the President and CEO of the International District Energy Association (IDEA), along with an elite of regional decision-makers in the district cooling industry from Qatar, most notably ‘Qatar Cool’ and ‘Marafeq Qatar’.



The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association and CEO of the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), and was attended by Rob Thornton, President and CEO of the International District Energy Association (IDEA), Khalid Al Marzooqi, CEO of Tabreed, Dr. Adib El Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, Bassam Tanbouz, General Manager-South Energy, Ehab Kahale, Operations Director-Emaar District Cooling, Eng. Yasser S. Al Jaidah, CEO of Qatar Cool, Eng. Ahmed Al-Ammari, CEO of Marafeq Qatar, Ramiz Hamdan Alaleh from the Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau Dubai (RSB) and the representation from Meydan.



Regional Expansion

The Association welcomed the joining of district cooling companies from Qatar, ‘Qatar Cool’ and ‘Marafeq Qatar’ as members of the Association, and expressed its confidence in the ability of the two companies to add value to the Association’s endeavors to achieve its goals. The meeting also discussed a comprehensive agenda, including exploring ways to protect natural resources and increase the operational efficiency of the district cooling industry. The participants also considered ways of cooperation between key players of the district cooling industry, and deepening the bonds of joint action towards the reduction of carbon footprints using practical and scientific solutions.



Strengthening Joint Action

His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, said "The meeting agenda featured in-depth discussions on key issues, including the need to unify efforts and mobilize all capabilities to enhance the sector's performance at local, regional, and global levels.”



Paradigm Shift

Rob Thornton, President and CEO of the IDEA, said, “We noticed during the meeting, a strong determination to achieve a paradigm shift in the district cooling industry, and we were impressed by the interaction of the leaders of this vital industry to make district cooling a key player in reducing carbon footprints and combating climate change.”



Global Goals

Eng. Yasser S. Al Jaidah, CEO of Qatar Cool, and one of the Arab leaders in the energy sector, said that joining the District Cooling Operators Association is a reflection of fruitful Gulf collaboration to achieve common goals.



Eng. Ahmed Al-Ammari, CEO of Marafeq Qatar, and one of the prominent Gulf leaders in the facilities management industry, said that joining the District Cooling Operators Association is a unique opportunity to exchange research and technical expertise and benefit from the legislative and regulatory experiences in the UAE’s district cooling industry. “The Association is considered the nucleus of joint Gulf cooperation in the district cooling industry. It is expected that the association will achieve its goals with the presence of distinguished Gulf, Arab and International competencies in this field. We take this opportunity to thank Mr. Ahmad Bin Shafar, Chairman of the Association for the initiative and generous hosting of the District Cooling Summit and accompanying activities”, CEO of Marafeq Qatar added.

