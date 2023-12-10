Dubai highlights global model for encouraging sustainable urban development at COP28

Dubai Municipality highlighted an awards initiative designed to promote sustainable urban development as part of its participation at COP28.

The 13th edition of the Dubai International Best Practice Award for Sustainable Development is being organised by Dubai Municipality in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

The award celebrates outstanding achievements in sustainability and aims to raise the standards of developmental excellence. It recognises practices that positively impact cities and improve the quality of life of residents.

Based on an agreement signed at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 with UN-Habitat, Dubai Municipality organised four workshops at COP28 to highlight the award to a global audience. The workshops introduced the award, showcased best practice in iconic climate-responsive architecture, and how these practices can support the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Sheikha Al Rahoumi Al Muhairi, Director of the Excellence and Knowledge Department at Dubai Municipality said: “The Dubai International Best Practice Award for Sustainable Development is a global platform for sharing experiences and innovations that improve quality of life for residents. Highlighting the award at COP28 reflects the UAE’s role as a global platform for leading models of sustainability. It also underscores Dubai Municipality’s work in planning sustainable urban communities of the future. Now we have received all nominations for the 13th edition of the award, we are preparing to announce 5 winning projects in the first quarter of 2024.”

The award comprises 5 categories. The first recognises best practices in urban renewal and public spaces. The second awards the most beautiful, innovative and iconic building. The third category celebrates best practices in the field of urban food systems, while the fourth category is dedicated to solutions tackling climate change and pollution. The fifth category highlights best practices in planning and managing urban infrastructure.

The workshops held on the award are part of a programme of events Dubai Municipality is hosting at COP28, where it is a Strategic Pathway Partner.

