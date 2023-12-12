Dubai Investments highlights sustainable products and projects at COP28

Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM] is reiterating its commitment to sustainability and climate action at the ongoing COP28 summit in Dubai, UAE. Present at the Climate Finance Hub within the Green Zone, as a Climate Support Sponsor, Dubai Investments, well-known for its unwavering dedication to supporting and promoting a sustainable future, is highlighting its strong alignment with UAE's Vision 2031 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals at COP28.

The company's resolute dedication to sustainability in 2022 is highlighted through its achievements that include a commendable 32% decrease in total Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, an impressive 61% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity, a robust 55.3% recycling or reuse rate of water resources, and a significant milestone of zero workplace accidents. These results underscore Dubai Investments' unwavering commitment to driving tangible and impactful change across its operations.

Commenting at the COP28 participation, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments said, "Participating in COP28 reaffirms our steadfast commitment to global sustainability intiatives leading to de-carbonization. We're not just attending; we're actively absorbing insights, engaging with sustainability leaders, and reaffirming our dedication to aligning with the world's sustainability agenda.”

Firmly embedded within Dubai Investments' ethos is a robust sustainability strategy defined by seven key pillars. From integrity-driven operations to amplifying positive economic impacts, the company emphasizes responsibility, resource conservation, workforce development, relationship preservation, and community support. This holistic approach underscores the Group’s pivotal role in transforming business models and operations for a more sustainable future.

Dubai Investments' subsidiaries have spearheaded transformative initiatives in various sectors which involves innovation in building material companies. The Group’s building material entities have introduced innovative, green products that promote sustainable construction practices, including energy-efficient materials and solutions. Initiatives like low-emissivity, solar-powered glass and insulation materials have been pivotal in promoting sustainable building designs and energy efficiency across UAE projects and support green infrastructure integration.

The transition to electric vehicles by many of the Group’s companies contribute to the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Through innovative water recycling initiatives, the Group’s subsidiaries have recycled and reused water, significantly conserving this critical resource. The Group’s integrated mixed-use development, Dubai Investments Park completed a large-scale LED streetlight retrofit project, saving 700,000 kWh of energy annually.

Dubai Investments' commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles extends to its investment activities. The company integrates ESG factors into its investment strategies, fostering alignment with sustainability and responsible business practices.

