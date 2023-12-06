Dubai Science Park spotlights UAE’s commitment to healthcare resilience and sustainability at COP28

The UAE is embedding long-term sustainability in the healthcare sector by pursuing strategic programmes and initiatives that promote resilience across the value chain, according to the early findings of an upcoming white paper by TECOM Group PJSC’s science-focused ecosystem, Dubai Science Park, and EY.

The UAE is not only reimagining the industry’s future but also setting new standards for the global community as it adopts a holistic approach led by the principles of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence to equip the healthcare sector to meet future needs.

“As we stand at the nexus of healthcare and environmental stewardship, it is imperative that we acknowledge the impact our industry has on the global community,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group PJSC.

“Reimagining contemporary diagnostics mechanisms and the industry’s workforce across research, manufacturing, and service delivery is essential to safeguard the resilience and longevity of healthcare systems. Several facets of our industry influence the global climate and Dubai Science Park will continue to encourage collaborative innovation that promotes holistic sustainability in line with ESG principles and fosters positive climate action in the healthcare sector.”

Initiatives to build healthcare resilience in the UAE include workforce development, environmental consciousness, and global collaboration, strengthening its position as a frontrunner in healthcare innovation.

The UAE’s commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering a knowledge-based economy takes centre stage in the healthcare sector. Through strategic initiatives such as Nafis at the federal level and Dubai Health Authority’s ‘Health Talents’, the country is promoting Emiratisation to create a robust pipeline of skilled citizens in the pharmaceutical, medical technology, and healthcare delivery sectors.

Strategic frameworks like Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Dubai Research and Development Programme are enabling knowledge-led sustainability innovation across the healthcare supply chain. Dubai was recently ranked eighth in the Global Power City Index 2023, and initiatives like Golden Visas are further facilitating the entry of skilled professionals – including doctors, medical engineers, and researchers from around the world – to complement the local workforce.

Government programmes like the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy are also spearheading an eco-conscious transformation of hospitals in the country. By incorporating green building practices and renewable energy sources, the UAE is leading the way in constructing environmentally friendly healthcare facilities that create a healthier environment within and beyond hospital walls.

Dubai Science Park’s announcement was followed by a special Advance Health forum moderated by Ahmed El Banna, Senior Manager of Healthcare Consulting at EY for the Middle East and North Africa region.

Advance Health panellists to discuss the intersection of sustainability and healthcare included Jamie Ireland, Senior Vice President of THB Group; Michael Schelper, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Caresyntax; Sameh El Fangary, Cluster President in the GCC and Pakistan for AstraZeneca; and Eng. Doaa Hamdy Serour, Corporate Environment, Health, and Safety Manager at Mediclinic Middle East.

Interested parties are invited to register here to receive early access to the upcoming white paper that will be presented by Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem with more than 450 customers and 5,500 professionals that empowers advancements in the life, energy, and environmental sciences.

Home to industry leaders such as AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Pfizer, and Virax Biolabs, Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

