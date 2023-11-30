Dubai Taxi Gears Up for COP28 with State-of-the-Art Fleet and Comprehensive Services

Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) has announced it is all set to actively participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 28) taking place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

During the event, Dubai Taxi will deliver safe, reliable, and smart mobility services to ensure an exceptional experience for delegates, participants, and visitors. It will also provide a fully integrated system of advanced technological solutions within its fleet of luxury vehicles, including limousines, electric vehicles, hybrids, and buses, in accordance with the highest quality and safety standards, both locally and internationally.

Preparations for COP28 began last October, with the company conducting daily meetings to finalize their action plan and carrying out proactive mock drills to ensure seamless transportation services for delegates and visitors before, during, and after the event. More than 350 limousine drivers and a huge team of employees will be taking part in running DTC’s fleet.

In preparation for COP28, DTC has also trained and certified its drivers to operate a fleet of electric vehicles in collaboration with Al Futtaim Company so as to provide top-notch transportation for VIPs attending the event. Additionally, the company is set to monitor vehicle arrivals and track their daily routes via control center systems.

DTC’s Fleet Operations Department will also play a key role during the conference by organizing daily trips for over 7,000 students from Dubai and Ajman, using more than 170 buses. These visits, coordinated with the Emirates Schools Establishment and various private schools, will allow students to engage with the event.

Historic Milestone

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, emphasized that the company’s preparation with its fleet of luxury cars, electric vehicles, and buses is aptly suited for the global stature of COP28 and its international attendees. He noted that the UAE hosting this major international conference is a historic milestone and a source of immense pride for all its citizens and residents. This event underscores the UAE's commitment to shaping a brighter future for humanity and the planet.

Al Falasi stated, "Dubai Taxi's participation in the climate change-focused conference highlights our comprehensive role in providing mobility solutions, utilizing modern technology systems across our diverse vehicle fleet that meets the highest standards of quality and safety.

“Our involvement is also a testament to our strong commitment to sustainability and our active contribution to combating climate change, aligning with national initiatives in this area and fostering global collective efforts to tackle sustainability challenges. It also underscores our pursuit of innovative solutions for the benefit of all."

He noted that Dubai Taxi stands at the forefront of sustainability in the transportation sector. The majority of the Dubai Taxi fleet consists of environmentally friendly vehicles, and the corporation is actively working to increase this number, aiming to transition towards emission-free public transportation in Dubai.

Artificial Intelligence

“The extensive two-month preparations for COP28 reflect Dubai Taxi’s commitment to fulfilling the needs of participating delegations and visitors," the CEO of Dubai Taxi said. "We look forward to offering smooth, safe, and high-quality transportation services. This would be achieved through precise organization and the integration of artificial intelligence and smart technologies in our transport systems.

He particularly highlighted the pivotal role of DTC’s control center, which boasts advanced capabilities. The center can manage a comprehensive schedule of events in Dubai. It efficiently allocates our taxi fleet based on demand, redirects available vehicles to high-demand areas, and monitors the electronic movement of taxis. Additionally, the center ensures compliance with work regulations and oversees the management of parked or delayed vehicles.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.