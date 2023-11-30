ENOC Group Receives IWA 42:2022 Certificate for its Commitment to 'Net Zero'

ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has recently gained recognition for pioneering efforts towards achieving "Net Zero" greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. ENOC was honoured with IWA 42:2022' Statement of Verification and Assurance' Certificate.



The recognition came after the Group underwent an assessment that assessed its dedication to achieving "Net Zero" alignment and preparedness, as outlined in the IWA 42:2022 guidelines. The consultants affirmed that ENOC's governance impeccably aligns with the principles and content of the "Net Zero" Guidelines. In recognition of the audit's findings, ENOC was granted a "Statement of Verification and Assurance" certificate.



His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "ENOC Group takes immense pride in being awarded the IWA 42:2022' Statement of Verification and Assurance' Certificate, a reflection of our group efforts to support UAE commitment to promoting environmental protection, and its efforts to create thriving communities ideal for living. This recognition echoes our unrelenting pursuit of excellence and underscores our harmony with global campaigns to address climate change. By setting new benchmarks and embracing sustainable strategies, we are steering the course towards a future defined by environmental responsibility and shared prosperity.”



This International Working Agreement (IWA) was launched during the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt. The IWA formulated a guideline that serves as a tool and a common reference point for harmonizing, understanding and planning for “Net Zero” greenhouse gas emissions leading up to the year 2050.



As world leaders convened in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) to deliberate on strategies for combating climate change, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) was also present at the summit to illustrate how international standards serve as a potent tool for translating climate agreements into tangible actions. In line with the COP27 event, ISO introduced the IWA 42; this was endorsed in a virtual workshop facilitated by the British Standards Institution (BSI) in collaboration with Our 2050 World in September 2022.







