Everything you need to know about cop28 UAE's green zone hubs

With COP28 UAE a few weeks away, here is some information on what to expect during your visit to the Green Zone, a space managed and delivered by the COP28 Presidency. Additional details will follow in the days ahead to help visitors maximize their experience and engage in meaningful dialogue to address climate change at the individual level.

The Green Zone will serve as the central hub for action and will welcome all attendees. It will be open to the public, private sectors, media, youth, NGOs, as well as delegates and guests of the UNFCCC-managed Blue Zone for two weeks. The Blue Zone will be open to accredited party and observer delegates and will host formal negotiations.

The Green Zone will be a space where collective action can transform climate policy into concrete outcomes. With an all-hands-on-deck approach, it will accelerate the energy transition, building upon a legacy of driving impactful initiatives and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). COP28's mission in the Green Zone is to translate insights and ideas into meaningful impact.

Dedicated hubs across Expo City Dubai will give climate curious individuals opportunities to get inspired, learn, develop new skills, and collaborate to co-create and accelerate climate solutions. These spaces of discovery include:

Energy Transition Hub



The Energy Transition Hub will be a place for connecting, collaborating, and sharing insights, strategies, and solutions to combat climate change. It will provide a platform for leaders and innovators to showcase their sustainability plans and create strategic partnerships that accelerate progress toward net zero.

Knowledge Hub



The Knowledge Hub will serve as a platform to bring together NGOs, UAE government ministries, local government entities, and their partners. It will offer thematic experiences focused on the most important climate challenges and solutions. It will also provide a relaxed networking area with ample seating and grab-and-go food and drinks options.

Climate Finance Hub



The Climate Finance Hub will be at the center of COP28’s transformative mission, hosting key players of the financial industry. It will be a dynamic space for discussions and commitments on topics like carbon markets, green capital, and global finance, energy transition pathways, and a just and fair transition for emerging markets and developing economies. It will help chart the course towards a greener, more resilient future, where global finance is redefined through a new framework for lasting impact.

Technology & Innovation Hub



The Technology and Innovation Hub will be where cutting-edge technologies and progressive thinking will converge to create innovative solutions aimed at tackling climate change and keeping 1.5°C within reach. It will act as a catalyst and help enable governments, businesses, and civil society to collaborate and leverage climate technologies to address the most pressing issues.

Startup Village



The Startup Village will be a dedicated space within the Tech and Innovation Hub, featuring over 100 climate tech startups. This village will be open to the public, allowing them to engage with these startups and learn about the latest climate technologies.

Humanitarian Hub



The Humanitarian Hub will raise awareness about the humanitarian impacts of the climate crisis and inspire action to address climate-related risks. Curated and operated by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on behalf of the Inter Agency Standing Committee (IASC), the hub will feature initiatives from diverse partners and stakeholders, with a focus on smaller and local organizations, civil society groups, and representatives of affected communities.

Youth Hub



The Youth Hub will provide an inclusive, safe space for young people to host events, share and debate ideas, and explore climate change solutions from a youth lens. Curated and operated in partnership with the Youth Climate Champions and in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, it will be a one-stop-shop for networking, relaxation, and hosting cultural activities.

Greening Education Hub



In partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Greening Education Pavilion – also known as Erth, Legacy for the Land of Zayed - will bring together government officials, policymakers, experts, students, educators, schools, universities, and public and private entities. They will discuss, learn, and share knowledge on climate education, guided by the Greening Education Partnership Framework.

