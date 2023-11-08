Global business leaders applaud UAE's climate leadership as COP28 approaches

A number of global business leaders have applauded UAE's leadership in climate action ahead of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), they praised the UAE's unwavering commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, pioneering investments in renewable energy, and its strategic position as a bridge between developed and developing nations.

The officials expressed unwavering confidence that COP28 will serve as a pivotal catalyst in accelerating global efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and pave the way for a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Tuna Gulenc, Regional Vice President at Daikin Middle East and Africa, stressed the importance of COP28 as a major global event to address the challenges of climate change.

He highlighted the UAE's unique position as a rapidly growing country with a solid commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development, making it an ideal bridge for communication between developed and developing countries.

Gulenc expected COP28 to contribute to strengthening ambitious national commitments and climate action plans, as well as accelerating global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy.

Mohamed Karam, Senior Business Development Manager – MEA at InSinkErator, a Whirlpool International company, said that COP28 is a significant event on the global climate change agenda, where world leaders will assess progress towards the Paris Agreement goals and strengthen commitments to reduce emissions.

Karam praised the UAE's leadership in renewable energy and its commitment to hosting a successful COP28. He said the UAE will showcase its achievements and leading environmental initiatives at the conference and encourage other countries in the Middle East to adopt more ambitious sustainability and climate action positions.

Karam also said the UAE will focus on crucial issues such as climate finance, sustainable infrastructure investment, and clean energy innovation at COP28, adding that the UAE is ready to play a leading role in global climate neutrality at the regional and global levels.

Amr Nader, CEO of A³Co, an international company specialising in sustainability consulting for the cement industry, said the UAE plays a significant role in climate neutrality and strives to contribute to the world's efforts to address climate challenges.

He noted the UAE's strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, its investments in renewable energy, and its active role in international climate agreements.

Nader added that COP28 will attract global attention to the UAE's experiences in sustainability and zero-emission strategies, which reflect its serious commitment to mitigating climate change.

Tomaz Guadagnin, Managing Director, Flexible Generation Retail, AMEA, and Country Manager, GCC Pakistan at ENGIE, called COP28 a strategic opportunity for cooperation and effective contribution to supporting a sustainable future for all.

He expected active participation from all relevant parties, noting that ENGIE would participate strongly to highlight its role in sustainability and its efforts towards a carbon-neutral world.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.