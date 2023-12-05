Hamdan bin Mohammed and Saif bin Zayed see off the King of Bahrain following his participation at COP28

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain left the UAE this morning after concluding his visit as the leader of his country's delegation participating in the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, COP28. The global event commenced on 30 November at Expo City Dubai.

His Majesty the King of Bahrain was seen off at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifah, Bahrain Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of senior officials also bid farewell to the King of Bahrain at the airport.

