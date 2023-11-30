Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with King Charles III on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which commenced today at Expo City Dubai. The event, which brings together 180 heads of state and government from across the world, runs until December 12, 2023.



During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed His Majesty King Charles III to the UAE and the ongoing COP 28. His Highness commended His Majesty's significant contributions to global efforts to combat climate change. The discussions at the meeting focused on strengthening international cooperation to reduce emissions, achieve climate neutrality, and promote sustainable practices that align with current global development priorities.



Tomorrow, His Majesty King Charles is scheduled to deliver the opening speech at the World Climate Summit, being held as part of COP28.

