Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with King Charles III on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today met with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the sidelines of the official reception for delegations attending the 28th meeting of the UN climate summit, the Conference of the Parties (COP28).



The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.



During the meeting, His Highness welcomed His Majesty King Charles III, extolling his participation in the summit, his efforts to spur climate action, and his unflagging commitment in highlighting climate change and its dangers – environmental and economic – all across the world. His Highness reaffirmed the shared vision of the UAE and the United Kingdom to galvanise an effective global movement that would inspire swift and decisive action to ensure a sustainable future for the planet.



Sheikh Hamdan also met with delegation chiefs during the official reception for COP28 delegations. His Highness welcomed all the guests, wishing them success in achieving the desired strategic objectives of the summit, which is the most significant global event geared towards achieving affirmative climate action.



