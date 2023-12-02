Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Seychelles and leaders of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) on the sidelines of COP28

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today met with His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, and government leaders and representatives of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), on the sidelines of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, which commenced on Thursday in Expo City Dubai.



During the meeting that took place at the COP28 Leadership Pavilion, His Highness affirmed the UAE's commitment to fostering a constructive exchange of ideas at the global conference to advance international cooperation and urgent joint action to mitigate climate change and promote sustainable development.



Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are a distinct group of 39 states and 18 associate members of United Nations regional commissions that face unique social, economic and environmental vulnerabilities. Members of the group include islands and coastal developing countries that span the Caribbean, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans and the South China Sea.



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE’s strategies initiatives, guided by the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at combating climate change, reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices through long-term programmes such as the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.



The meeting also discussed the risks and challenges arising from climate change facing SIDS nations. The leaders of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) lauded the UAE's sustainability initiatives and its proactive role as the host of COP28 in accelerating strategic global collaboration on sustainability issues facing the planet. Furthermore, they expressed appreciation for the UAE's commitment to creating a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions, a move recognised globally as a pivotal initiative to bridge the climate financing gap, a major challenge in attaining sustainability objectives.



They also commended Dubai for its ambitious sustainability projects, its commitment to clean and renewable energy, emissions reduction and environmental preservation, and its comprehensive and balanced development paradigm that makes it a role model for cities striving for sustainable progress.



The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.