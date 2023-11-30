Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes King of Bahrain as he arrives in the UAE to participate in COP28

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrived in Abu Dhabi today to participate in COP 28 as the leader of his country's delegation. The global event, which commenced today at Dubai Expo City, brings together 180 heads of state and government from around the world.



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, together with a number of senior officials, welcomed His Majesty upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi.







