Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes King of Jordan as he arrives in the UAE to participate in COP28

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, arrived in Abu Dhabi today to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, as the head of his country's delegation. The global event, which commenced today at Expo City Dubai, brings together 180 heads of state and government from around the world.



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, together with a number of senior officials, welcomed His Majesty upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi. His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, was also present.







