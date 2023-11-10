Internal Security Supreme Committee visits COP28 Operations Centre in Expo City Dubai

During its regular meeting, led by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the Supreme Committee for Internal Security discussed various strategic projects and initiatives to bolster security, elevating the sense of safety among the public, and achieving key performance indicators and targets.

The committee convened at the Operations Centre within the premises of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, with Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, extending a warm welcome to the committee members. In attendance were leaders, general directors, committee members, and several high-ranking officers from the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting included discussions on coordinating and collaborating with strategic partners, ensuring readiness and business continuity, and delivering top-notch services to the community. Additionally, the plans, programmes, and exercises executed by the Ministry of Interior and the Police General HQs to realise the ministry's security and safety objectives were scrutinized.

The committee tackled various topics on the agenda, revisited prior decisions and recommendations, assessed their implementation, and explored upcoming projects related to internal security operations. Moreover, the committee visited the conference's operations centre, where they received a concise explanation of its operational processes.

