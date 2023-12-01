Mohammed bin Rashid meets with global leaders and heads of international organisations at COP28 in Expo City Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with a number of global leaders and heads of international organisations attending the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, which commenced yesterday at Expo City Dubai. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the official reception for delegations held today at Expo City Dubai.



His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also attended the official reception.



His Highness held individual meetings at Al Wasl Plaza with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar; His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India; and His Excellency Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon. His Highness also met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and several heads of state and government participating in the world's most significant climate conference.



His Highness welcomed the guests attending the global conference hosted by the UAE, which runs until 12 December. With over 180 heads of state and government from around the world in attendance, His Highness expressed the hope that the conference would foster a collective international effort to address climate change and facilitate an agreement on taking joint action to protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.



His Highness also reiterated the UAE's strong commitment to playing a significant role in advancing cooperation, both on a regional and global scale, to achieve critical strategic environmental objectives such as emissions reduction. His Highness emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and private sectors to mitigate the consequences of climate change. Collective effort is vital to address the challenges posed by the rise in the Earth's temperatures and safeguard the planet from potential risks, he added.



The meetings, which took place at Al Wasl Plaza, were also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of ministers, senior officials and dignitaries.

