‘PopCOP’ Activation Launched by the Year of Sustainability to Extend Public Participation in COP28

The UAE’s Year of Sustainability, in collaboration with COP28, launches 'PopCOP' a collection of community action events across the UAE, inviting all those who call the UAE home to explore, plan for and work towards the healthy, thriving future of our planet, and share their thoughts and hopes for action with the negotiators and leaders at COP28.

The Year of Sustainability invites schools, universities, private companies, community groups, government departments and entities to organise and host PopCOPs. These community action events are easy to organise and execute, and encourage members of the UAE public to learn about sustainability, mobilise solutions, and be part of the collective impact needed to mitigate climate change, making this the most inclusive COP event to date. Those interested in hosting their own PopCOPs can do so through the Year of Sustainability website, and download the Planning Kit, which contains all essential information needed to host a successful gathering.

“COP28 marks a pivotal moment in the UAE’s history, as the world will come together for the first time since signing the Paris Agreement to conduct a global stocktake of its progress. It is the kickoff for a seven-year ‘Action Era’ focused on turning past promises into reality. Carrying on our deep-rooted legacy of sustainability, we want to continue fostering a nation of Actionists: problem solvers with an action mindset who will design a sustainable future for all. Our efforts focused on empowering all those who call the UAE home to tackle climate change and build the next generation of environmental leadership,” said Eisa Al Subousi, Project Lead at Year of Sustainability.

Designed for groups between 10 and 15 people, PopCOPs are structured to encourage participants to reconnect with the planet through immersive activities and meditative experiences; conduct a personal stocktake of their sustainable behaviours; learn design principles and application methods to achieve climate impact. Participants then share their reflections, along with their hopes and plans for action with the climate leaders and negotiators at COP28, through video messages that will be displayed at COP28 onsite and online.

The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), will be hosted by the UAE, and held from November 30 until December 12 at Expo City, Dubai.

Individuals, schools, universities, private companies, community groups and government entities interested in hosting a PopCOP session can download the Planning Kit, which contains all the essentials needed to host a successful PopCOP gathering. For full details and information about how to host a PopCOP, please visit the Year of Sustainability website https://uaeyearof.ae/our-duty/initiatives/popcop

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.