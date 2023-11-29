RTA to divert traffic on roads leading to Sheikh Zayed Road in direction of Abu Dhabi on occasion of COP28

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary rerouting of traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi, from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Expo Intersection.

This diversion will be in place from 07:00 to 11:00 over three days - from 1st to 3rd December 2023. The measure coincides with the UAE’s Union Day celebrations and its hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference COP28.

RTA, in collaboration with Dubai Police General Headquarters, has mapped out a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flows. The plan involves the use of alternative roads such as the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road, and Al Khail Road.

RTA advises the public to use public transportation for their commutes. It also advises motorists to follow directional signage and updates on smart screens regarding temporary traffic diversions and alternative route options.

