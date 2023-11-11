UAE’s Climate Strategy takes centerstage at COP28

The UAE’s strategic initiatives to combat climate change and global warming demonstrate its strong commitment to addressing climate issues and environmental causes.

The nation aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, making it the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to set such a goal.

The UAE has already taken significant steps to curb greenhouse gas emissions and seeks to achieve a 40% reduction by the end of the year. By 2040, it aims to achieve a 60% reduction, marking substantial progress towards its ultimate goal of net-zero emissions.

Aligned with the leadership's vision for sustainable development, the UAE's strategy covers six key sectors and is expected to generate approximately 200,000 jobs, a fact that highlights the economic and social benefits of the country’s efforts.

While the UAE has organised several events in the field of sustainability, hosting the prestigious COP28 conference marks its emergence as a major player in the global sustainability movement. The UN global climate event gives the nation an opportunity to showcase its leadership in climate change mitigation and environmental conservation.

The UAE has made substantial investments worth over AED600 billion in environmentally friendly energy sources. These investments not only meet the country’s energy demands but also contribute to economic growth, reinforcing its influential role in advancing global climate change initiatives and fostering international cooperation.

Innovative legislative frameworks, the establishment of nature reserves, and efforts to protect endangered species underscore the UAE's commitment to environmental conservation.

Key projects, such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park in Dubai, the world’s largest single-site solar park and the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, reflect the UAE's steadfast commitment to reducing carbon emissions. These initiatives are set to contribute substantially to the nation's electricity requirements. For instance, the Barakah nuclear power plant alone provides 25% of the UAE's power needs and has helped slash emissions by 21 million tonnes.

Recognising the grave environmental impact of plastic materials, the UAE plans to completely ban single-use plastic bags by 2024.

The UAE's actions and achievements serve as an inspiration to nations worldwide. They demonstrate the effectiveness of clear strategic initiatives aimed at restoring the planet's health and addressing the challenge of rising temperatures. Global institutions place great trust in the UAE’s ability to bring the world together to accelerate climate action. The COP28 conference promises to develop effective mechanisms to foster global cooperation to address the climate crisis our world faces, ultimately protecting and nurturing life on Earth.

