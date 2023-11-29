WGEO, United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) Forge a Strategic Partnership During the World Green Economy Summit 2023

In a move towards fostering sustainable development and green initiatives across the African continent, the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the World Green Economy Summit 2023, held in Dubai, The United Arab Emirates.



The MoU, signed by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, and Mr. Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of UCLG Africa, marks a significant milestone in collaborative efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in the 2030 agenda.



"I am pleased to announce the signing of this pivotal Memorandum of Understanding between (WGEO) and (UCLG Africa) during the World Green Economy Summit 2023. This collaboration symbolizes our shared commitment to a sustainable future, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals and amplifying our efforts in achieving Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy for all. This supports the UAE hosting the largest international climate event, which is the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai Expo City. Together, we embark on a journey to empower cities, promote green economies, and make lasting contributions to the well-being of our planet. This alliance represents a powerful stride towards a greener, more resilient future for the African continent and beyond," said His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.



“In addition to this collaboration, WGEO introduces the Carbon Neutral Cities initiative, building on the success of last year’s Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE). This initiative, supported by 85 countries, provides practical solutions for creating eco-friendly and resilient urban frameworks. The Carbon Neutral Cities Initiative demonstrates our firm commitment to a sustainable future, where cities thrive while caring for the environment" emphasized H.E Saeed Al Tayer.“



“The initiative serves as a dynamic platform, empowering cities to measure, report, and monitor carbon emissions comprehensively. With this data, cities can develop targeted carbon-neutral plans in line with the Paris Agreement and access climate finance through data and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement,” said Mr. Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of UCLG Africa.



“UCLG AFRICA values the signing of the MoU with WGEO as a determining headway and milestone on the race towards net zero and resilient African cities and territories. We will not survive in a divided world with developed countries going on emitting CO2 and developing countries bearing the consequences of unsustainable development path. We need a just transition, with massive investments in renewable energy particularly in African cities and territories, and compensation for carbon sinking and biodiversity conservation services rendered for example by the Congo basin forest. Through their partnership, WGEO and UCLG Africa wish to lead the way towards going green in Africa, to avoid repeating the unbearable production and consumption pattern followed so far,” added Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi.



UCLG AFRICA, representing 51 national associations of local governments and over 2000 cities across the continent, recognizes the need for global collaboration in addressing climate change. The organization advocates for equitable transitions, with developed nations reducing CO2 emissions and investing in renewable energy for African cities, accompanied by fair compensation for essential carbon-sinking and biodiversity conservation services.



The partnership between WGEO and UCLG AFRICA includes provisions for joint initiatives, workshops, and events to enhance the effectiveness of their sustainable development efforts.



As part of this transformative initiative, WGEO and UCLG AFRICA urge stakeholders to join the platform dedicated to achieving Carbon Neutral Cities—a crucial step on the journey towards Net Zero. Together, they aspire to create a sustainable and resilient future for African cities and territories.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) emphasizes key areas of collaboration. It highlights a commitment to aligning their initiatives with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly focusing on Goal 7 for ensuring sustainable energy for all. The MoU also outlines plans to integrate UCLG Africa into the WGEO's "CITIES" platform, fostering collaboration among cities for sustainable development. Both organizations pledge to support the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE) and the Green Economy Accelerators (GEAs) in African countries. The agreement includes provisions for joint workshops, seminars, conferences, and events to enhance the effectiveness of their developmental efforts through collaborative initiatives.



UCLG Africa, headquartered in the City of Rabat, is the umbrella organization for African local governments, representing 44 national associations of local governments and over 2000 cities across the continent. The organization is dedicated to building African unity and driving development at the grassroots level.



This strategic partnership between WGEO and UCLG Africa signifies a shared commitment to advancing sustainable development, green initiatives, and grassroots-driven progress across the African continent. Through joint efforts, the organizations aspire to make significant strides towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

