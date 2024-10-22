DIFC Leads Global Push with 2nd Future Sustainability Forum in Dubai

DIFC’s forum aligns with vision of UAE’s leadership to fast-track the transition to greener economies through sustainable technology, banking and finance, renewable energy, and waste management.

Second edition of the Future Sustainability Forum takes place in Dubai on 4 and 5 December.

Coinciding with first anniversary of COP28 being held in the UAE, the Forum is a step towards accelerating efforts to meet the Paris Agreement goals and the UN SDGs 2030.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, announces the 2nd edition of the Future Sustainability Forum. Scheduled for 4 and 5 December 2024 at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, the Forum will focus on mobilising sustainable practices, engaging in influential discussions on sustainable development, working towards environmental conservation, social equity and innovation.

The announcement of the 2nd edition of the Forum underscores DIFC’s commitment to advancing UAE sustainability priorities alongside initiatives such as the DIFC Sustainable Finance Catalyst which aims to grow sustainable finance flows from Dubai to USD 100+ billion by 2030.

The Forum coincides with the first anniversary of COP28 being hosted in the UAE and is set to attract over 3,000 participants. The event will mobilise industry leaders, investors, tech disruptors, and policymakers into achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributing to the delivery of the Paris Agreement, whilst aiming to channel investment flows between the global north and south to accelerate climate action.

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority and Co-Chair of the Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group, said, “The DIFC organised Future Sustainability Forum is a vital platform for collaborative action towards a more sustainable future. As the global economic landscape evolves, so must our commitment to responsible and inclusive growth. At DIFC, we are proud to be convening this gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address the most pressing environmental and social challenges of our time. Together, we can forge new pathways to a more resilient and sustainable future for financial services and other important industries.”

Dr Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Bank of Dubai, the presenting sponsor of the Forum, stated, "Commercial Bank of Dubai is proud to support the UAE's sustainability ambitions through our participation in the Future Sustainability Forum 2024 as Presenting Sponsor. Our proactive approach in addressing environmental challenges, exemplified by the successful issuance of CBD's inaugural green bond, demonstrates our alignment with global environmental goals."

The Forum will address critical sustainability issues across eight core pillars spanning different industries including banking and finance, construction, renewable and future energy, transportation and mobility, manufacturing and production, recycling and waste management, sustainable technology, and agriculture and food production.

In addition to the packed conference agenda that will feature over 100 sustainability and climate action expert speakers, the Forum will bring together the most innovative solutions and service providers from across the global sustainability landscape through the Climate Action & Renewable Energy Expo (CARE).