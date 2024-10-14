Mariam Almheiri leads UAE delegation at Hamburg Sustainability Conference

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, led the United Arab Emirates’ delegation to the Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC). The HSC was inaugurated by Germany’s Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

Almheiri's participation, with representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), underscores the UAE's commitment to global collaboration on pressing sustainability, energy and humanitarian challenges.

Almheiri said, “From policymakers to CEOs, scientists to civil society leaders, the Hamburg Sustainability Conference brings together the diverse voices and perspectives needed to drive systemic change and achieve the SDGs.”

The ethos behind HSC reflects the outlook of the UAE itself ‒ it isn't just about identifying problems; it's about showcasing solutions. It's about sharing innovative ideas, scaling up successful initiatives and inspiring bold action, all of which were key features behind the UAE’s approach at COP28 last year, and the milestone breakthroughs made, not least the UAE Consensus itself.”

She continued, “Meaningful dialogue is at the heart of progress, and the UAE delegation is focused on how we can foster the open and constructive conversations that are essential for forging a path towards a more sustainable and equitable future.”

In addition to her attendance at the High-Level Panel Discussion, Mariam Almheiri held a series of strategic side meetings with key German officials in her capacity as Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Germany, including Dr. Peter Tschentscher, President of the Senate and First Mayor of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg; Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Co-operation and Development; and Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development (BMZ) and Member of the Bundestag (SPD).

During her meetings, Almheiri emphasised the strength of the UAE’s relations with Germany, stating, “The UAE deeply values its partnership with Germany. Our collaboration, built on mutual respect and shared objectives, is a driving force for positive change – from advancing sustainable development and addressing climate change to fostering peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

The discussions with key German officials centred around COP28 legacy, the UAE Consensus and building upon the successes of COP28 and advancing the implementation of the UAE Consensus;

Talks also focused on International Co-operation and Mangrove Conservation: Assessing the success and progress of the UAE and Germany’s Green Coast Initiative, aimed at protecting and restoring mangrove trees in Africa; and

They also examined Hamburg's progress in developing a robust hydrogen market and identifying potential areas for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Almheiri's participation at the HSC highlights the UAE's proactive role in fostering international dialogue and co-operation on critical global issues.

On Day 2 of the Conference, she joined influential German business leaders, including representatives from Bayer, Airbus and Nordic Investment Bank, for a Business Luncheon, exploring greater economic, investment and business integration between the UAE and the German private sector.

The two-day conference was opened by Germany’s Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and Hamburg's First Mayor, Dr. Peter Tschentscher, as well as the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Achim Steiner.

Speaking to delegates, Germany’s Development Minister, Svenja Schulze, said, “The principle of international co-operation is under enormous pressure worldwide.”

She stressed the need for greater collaboration, stating, “The major challenges of our time cannot be solved in a national shell but only through international co-operation. Togetherness is better for all than division.”

This sentiment was echoed by First Mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, who emphasised the geographic importance of Hamburg in driving greater co-operation, stating that “with Germany's largest seaport and around 100 consulates, we have excellent connections to all continents”.

The 2024 Hamburg Sustainability Conference is the inaugural conference hosted in the German city of Hamburg. The Conference brought together around 1600 participants from 102 countries, including high-ranking state and government representatives, to discuss how to accelerate action and remove barriers to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With a focus on transforming challenges into opportunities, the event consisted of three Forums ‒ Reshaping International Financial Architecture, Unleashing Investments for SDGs and Leveraging Transformation – as well as five Hubs with SDG-based topics that change annually.

The HSC 2024 Hubs were: Resilient Food Systems, Responsible AI & Digitalisation, Green Energy & Net Zero, Empowering Societies and Future Cities.

The annual conference is a joint initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development (BMZ), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Michael Otto Foundation and the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg.

