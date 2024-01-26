RTA extends registration for 13th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport to 15th March 2024

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended the deadline for submissions to the 13th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST) to 15th March 2024. The extension aims to encourage a wider range of participants, including governmental, semi-governmental entities, and private companies from both the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region, to register and compete across various award categories.

This extension of the registration period is designed to provide ample time for interested parties to enter the competition, and broaden the scope of participation, particularly in the initiatives category and the research and development category, to encompass entities from the Middle East and North Africa region. This approach clicks with RTA's commitment to supporting Dubai's vision for the future of sustainable transport by adopting top international practices and standards and keeping abreast of the latest eco-friendly technologies and innovations.

RTA continues to welcome submissions from governmental and semi-governmental bodies, private companies, schools, universities, and various public benefit associations in the region. The deadline for submitting applications across all categories is set for 15th March 2024. Following this date, the award's judging committee will evaluate the entries, and the winners in each category will be announced in the second quarter of 2024.

RTA invites all interested participants in various categories of DAST to visit the award's official website (www.rta.ae/dast). Additionally, inquiries can be made through email (info.dast@rta.ae), or by dialling 8009090.

The Higher Committee of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport has restructured the award categories and prizes for the 13th edition as follows:

- Initiatives Category: This category consists of five awards: The Outstanding Sustainable Transport Award, Initiatives in Mobility Management, Initiatives in Transportation Safety, Initiatives in Environmental Protection, and Initiatives for People of Determination. Participation in this category is open to entries from the MENA region.

- Research & Development Category: This category encompasses two awards: the Best Student Project/Research Award, and the Best Academic Research/Project Award. Entries are open to participants from the MENA region.

- Special Honours Category: This category consists of three awards: the Best Consultant in the Field of Sustainability, the Best Contractor in the Field of Sustainability and the Best Partner in the Field of Sustainability. Entry to this category is exclusive to participants from the UAE.

The Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport illustrates RTA's strategy to enhance its vision "The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility” and match the ongoing growth across diverse sectors in commerce, economy, tourism, and real estate among others.

