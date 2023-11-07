RTA launched platform for automated management of energy, green economy and sustainability

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a project on automating energy management, green economy and sustainability operations. The project sets an integrated platform for sustainability data, enhance the effectiveness of corporate sustainability governance and cut its environmental footprint. The initiative supports the future directions of the UAE Government to promote sustainability.



The initiative underscores RTA's keenness to advance its pioneering roles under the vision of Dubai leadership to elevate the city's global standing in various aspects, including sustainability. It also conforms to the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the "Year of Sustainability" under the theme "Today for Tomorrow." It reflects RTA's commitment to promoting sustainable mobility in Dubai, resonating with its second Strategic Goal: Sustainability.



Innovative Technology

The automated energy management platform for green economy and sustainability is a cutting-edge technical solution designed to enhance resource utilisation and curb unnecessary energy use. By analysing data from diverse sources, including electricity, water, cooling, and fuel systems, the platform provides insights into energy consumption trends, which are crucial for identifying areas of improvement and efficiency.



In line with governmnet directives, RTA has approved a strategy for net-zero emissions in mass transport means by 2050. It transforms the entire public bus and taxi fleets into electric and hydrogen power. Through 43 energy and green economy initiatives, RTA made remarkable savings in 2022, highlighted by 86 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, 50 million litres of fuel, and the prevention of 201 thousand tons of CO2 equivalent emissions.



Environmental Decisions and Strategies

The platform monitors energy system performance and generates periodic reports that assist in making informed decisions. It is vital for developing sustainability strategies, minimising losses, and cuts down emissions, which conforms to RTA's environmental and economic goals for a green economy. Additionally, it addresses health and safety, waste management, energy efficiency, economic and social sustainability, and general information.



Features

A standout feature of this platform is its automation of data collection and provision, which eases and speeds up the processes of data entry, research, and updates.



Monitor and Manage

The platform consistently monitors the performance of the energy across all metro and tram stations, bus depots, and office buildings. It also keeps tabs on direct greenhouse gas emissions from RTA's fleets of vehicles and the indirect emissions from its facilities.



It operates via cloud services, hosted by a nationally based data centre approved by the Dubai Electronic Security Centre since it incorporates specialised technology tailored for corporate sustainability governance.



The introduction of the platform contributes to strengthening sustainability and digital transformation in the UAE. It mirrors the government's dedication to realising its objectives to elevate the nation's impressive record in sustainability.



RTA remains committed to aligning with the UAE's direction, advocating for sustainable development by initiating projects that underscore environmental sustainability and relevant national campaigns.





