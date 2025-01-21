Switch to taxi e-hail contributes to enhance sustainability and streamlined traffic movement in Dubai

The shift towards implementing the e-hail strategy for taxis has significantly improved sustainability and traffic flow in Dubai. This transformation has encouraged taxi users to embrace e-booking technologies, leading to a clear positive impact by reducing the roaming of taxis on the emirate's roads and streets, as most taxis are now dedicated to fulfilling pre-booked requests through smart applications.

In the meantime, the sector witnessed substantial growth in 2024, propelled by exceptional performance and notable service enhancements. This advancement reflects the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) dedication to expanding and optimising the transition to e-booking platforms.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, highlighted this progress, stating: “RTA’s agencies and sectors remain committed to developing strategies aimed at mitigating traffic congestion—a challenge driven by the emirate's booming economy and population growth. Over the past two years, RTA has achieved significant milestones in transforming Dubai's taxi sector through e-hail, supported by a series of strategic initiatives. These efforts have resulted in enhanced service efficiency and higher levels of customer satisfaction.”

“The sector recorded a 16% growth in the market share of e-hail trips in 2024 compared to 2023. Additionally, Hala’s market share during peak hours rose from 42% in 2023 to 50% in 2024, demonstrating the increasing preference of taxi users in Dubai for e-hail over traditional street-hailing. This shift equates to removing 7,600 regular vehicles from the roads daily, facilitated by the deployment of taxis specifically dedicated to e-hail during peak hours. It had also encouraged passengers to embrace e-hail, better addressing their evolving needs. RTA has further improved key performance indicators for taxi availability during peak hours, enhancing both service delivery and scope,” Shakri explained.

He added: “Customer and driver satisfaction levels also demonstrated notable improvement. Shakri added: “Over 74% of e-booked trips in 2024 had a waiting time of less than 3.5 minutes. Driver satisfaction improved as well, with a daily reduction in driving time by 50 minutes and a 4% decrease in travel distances.

“From an environmental standpoint, the transition to e-hail led to a considerable reduction in CO2 emissions, totalling 20,000 tonnes in 2024. This achievement was driven by reducing the average wasted driving distance by 3 km per trip for e-hailed rides compared to conventional taxi trips, equating to a saving of 5 minutes of unnecessary driving per trip.

“These positive results underscore the success of RTA's strategic initiatives in modernising and streamlining taxi services in Dubai while promoting sustainability, enhancing service quality, and ensuring accessibility for all segments of society, including residents, visitors, and tourists from around the globe.”

