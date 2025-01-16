UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect endangered Malayan tigers

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; HRH Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Regent of Pahang; and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, have witnessed the signing of a landmark agreement between the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund (MBZF) and Enggang Management Services to establish Southeast Asia's first tiger reserve dedicated to protecting the critically endangered Malayan tiger and other rare species.

The agreement, signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, includes a US$22 million grant from MBZF to Enggang Management Services over five years.

The funding will support the Al-Sultan Abdullah Royal Tiger Reserve, located next to Taman Negara National Park and spanning 1,340 square kilometres. This initiative will provide a conducive environment for conserving the critically endangered Malayan tiger and other threatened wildlife in Malaysia's wilderness.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the significance of this collaboration in preserving biodiversity, enhancing conservation efforts and stabilising ecosystems. He added that this initiative reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to sustainability, inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundation for protecting the environment for future generations.

The initiative forms part of global efforts to prevent the extinction of rare species, particularly the critically endangered Malayan tiger, as classified by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. With fewer than 150 Malayan tigers remaining in the wild, global tiger populations have declined by 97 percent during the last century due to poaching and habitat loss.

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Executive Managing Director of Mohamed bin Zayed Fund for Nature - Presidential Court, said, "If tiger populations continue to decline at this rate, experts predict their extinction within a few years. However, there are success stories where timely intervention has restored species on the brink of extinction. This initiative to support the Al-Sultan Abdullah Royal Tiger Reserve is a crucial step toward securing the Malayan tiger's future."

She added, "This project will expand the protected area for the Malayan tiger and manage habitats to ensure their successful reproduction. Measures include anti-poaching patrols, breeding programmes and habitat restoration. Additionally, the grant will support the establishment of a research facility at the reserve, focusing on advanced genetics applications and fostering global scientific collaboration."

Captive breeding, rewilding and translocation programmes will also be implemented, with the Rewilding Centre named in honour of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of the UAE's contributions to environmental conservation and the protection of endangered species.

While the Malayan tiger will be the reserve's flagship species, the conservation measures will also benefit other rare, threatened and endangered animals, including wild cats, elephants, tapirs, sun bears, gaur and various bird species.

Dato' Sri Muthanna Abdullah, Chairman of Enggang Holdings, said, "This grant from the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund reflects the depth of global partnerships in environmental conservation. Partnering with the UAE allows us to amplify our efforts to protect the Malayan tiger and other rare species. The project's results will showcase the effectiveness of international cooperation, inspiring similar initiatives worldwide".

