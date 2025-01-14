UAE President attends opening ceremony for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the official opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

Taking place mainly at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), ADSW is an annual global platform focused on accelerating sustainability efforts and advancing socioeconomic progress in the UAE and worldwide.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Numerous heads of state also attended, including Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan; William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda; Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand; Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia; and Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland; alongside other dignitaries and senior officials.

The UAE President welcomed world leaders and experts to ADSW as they convene to address sustainability challenges, expand dialogue, and intensify efforts to develop solutions to build a more sustainable future for coming generations.

His Highness emphasised that ADSW serves as a vital platform in bringing together global leaders, pioneers, and experts to address pressing sustainability challenges, develop strategic frameworks, and craft innovative solutions to ensure a prosperous future for all.

His Highness underscored that sustainability is a cornerstone of the nation’s strategies, as the UAE continues its unwavering efforts to harness resources and capabilities to drive global sustainable economic and social development.

Expanding on the UAE’s approach, His Highness highlighted that ADSW demonstrates the nation’s dedication to adopting and leveraging advanced technologies to transform energy systems and accelerate economic and social progress. By drawing on diverse expertise, skills, and resources, the UAE aims to support global energy ambitions, overcome challenges, and secure sustainable energy supplies that enhance energy security and foster stability and wellbeing for communities around the world.

The opening ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem and featured a captivating film that underscored the critical importance of integrating advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, with the energy sector and human expertise to drive innovation and foster a sustainable future.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, delivered the opening address, extending a warm welcome to His Highness and heads of state and other distinguished guests. He praised the UAE leadership for their unwavering support in positioning ADSW as a premier global platform for advancing sustainable development.

He stated, "Guided by the vision and unwavering support of our leadership, the UAE has offered the world a practical model for a transformative journey from the present to the future. Our nation has excelled in seamlessly blending its rich heritage and traditions with a forward-thinking approach to adopting groundbreaking innovations. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, our nation’s Founding Father, exemplified this spirit by making the impossible not just possible, but inevitable, transforming arid sands into fertile lands and laying the foundations for the UAE’s rise as a global leader in the energy sector.

"Today, the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inspires us to push boundaries and achieve new heights. Under His Highness’ guidance, we have reached remarkable milestones in renewable energy, including developing the world’s largest single-site solar power plant and a globally pioneering desalination facility. In wind energy, we have further cemented our leadership with wind farms designed to withstand harsh maritime conditions and operate efficiently at low wind speeds."

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber highlighted that the UAE has reached a transformative milestone in nuclear energy with all four units at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant becoming operational, setting a global benchmark for clean and reliable power generation. He also underscored the UAE’s pioneering achievements in AI, from establishing the world’s first postgraduate university dedicated to AI research to launching strategic investment platforms such as MGX.

On the UAE’s accomplishments in space exploration, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber remarked, "We sent a probe to Mars, but we won’t stop there. Soon, we will launch a mission to the asteroid belt with the 'MBR Explorer' and deploy the 'MBZ-Sat' satellite to study and map our planet."

Dr. Al Jaber emphasized that the directives of His Highness the UAE President have been the guiding force behind these achievements. He added that His Highness’ visionary call for collaboration and unity has fostered multilateral cooperation, transforming doubt into determination and fear into resolve. This collective spirit culminated in the delivery of the historic UAE Consensus at COP28, uniting the world in the pursuit of a sustainable future.

Dr. Al Jaber referenced the launch of a record-breaking project in the UAE that will help overcome the issue of intermittency, one of the largest challenges for renewable energy. Masdar, in collaboration with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, is developing the world’s first solar power facility capable of providing renewable energy at scale, around the clock, 24 hours a day.

The first major event on the global sustainability calendar, ADSW is taking place under the theme ‘The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress.’ Throughout the week, policymakers will join leaders from business and civil society to connect, debate, and explore pathways to fast-track the world’s transformation to a sustainable economy that enhances prosperity for all.

As part of an engaging program of high-profile sessions, forums, partner-led events, and high-level networking opportunities, ADSW will address the need for widescale systemic change, connecting energy, data, finance, trade, and natural ecosystems to drive exponential and sustainable growth while exploring innovative ideas and transforming them into actionable, impactful solutions.

The ADSW program began with the successful conclusion of the IRENA General Assembly on January 12-13, followed by the Global Climate Finance Forum on 13th January, setting the stage for high-level discussions. The ADSW Summit, taking place today and tomorrow, is driving critical dialogue on pressing global sustainability challenges.

Momentum will continue with the World Future Energy Summit and Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum running from 14-16 January, the Women in Sustainability, Environment, and Renewable Energy (WiSER) Forum on 15th January, and the Green Hydrogen Summit, Zayed Sustainability Prize Forum, and Investor Connect on 16th January. ADSW will culminate with the Masdar City Festival on 17-18 January, celebrating innovation and community engagement in sustainability.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.