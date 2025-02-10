Zayed Sustainability Prize Opens Global Call for Transformative Solutions

The UAE’s Zayed Sustainability Prize, a portfolio entity of Erth Zayed Philanthropies which has impacted 400 million lives worldwide by advancing innovative solutions to pressing global challenges, has officially announced its call for submissions for 2026. Marking 17 years of continued support and empowerment for the next generation of sustainability champions, the Prize invites small to medium enterprises (SMEs), nonprofit organisations, and high schools to submit their projects in six distinct categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools.

In 2024, the Prize received 5,980 submissions from 156 countries, reflecting a growing international commitment to sustainable development. As the 2026 submission cycle begins, the Prize aims to build on this momentum and seize the unique opportunity at the Nexus of Next, a dynamic convergence of technological innovation, human ingenuity, and strategic vision to accelerate progress worldwide.

Commenting on the launch, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize said: “The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours Sheikh Zayed’s vision of advancing inclusive sustainable and humanitarian development. By supporting projects that harness new technologies to improve lives and drive prosperity in local communities, the Prize places people at the heart of progress, and demonstrates the role of the Nexus of Next in accelerating socio-economic growth worldwide.”

The Prize will reward US $1 million to the winners of each organisational category, while those in the Global High Schools category - split into six world regions – can claim up to US $150,000 to deploy or further expand their project. This funding has already enabled tangible progress and improved living conditions in vulnerable areas around the world, from expanding healthcare access in Southeast Asia to reducing food poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The most recent Zayed Sustainability Prize winners were recognised at an Awards Ceremony in Abu Dhabi in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates, alongside 11 Heads of State and several Ministers and business leaders. These distinguished guests witnessed the promise and impact of each winner, as well as the UAE’s firm commitment to providing a platform for such solutions to grow.

For the 2026 cycle, applicants in the Health, Food, Energy, Water and Climate Action categories must prove that their solution is improving access to essential services in their communities, and that they can implement a long-term vision for better living and working conditions. For the Global High Schools category, projects should be led by students and must demonstrate innovative approaches to address sustainability challenges.

To encourage a broader range of organisations and high schools to participate, the Prize accepts submissions in multiple languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The evaluation of each submission to the Prize consists of a rigorous, three-stage process. First, due diligence is conducted on all submissions to ensure that they meet the Prize’s evaluation criteria of Impact, Innovation, and Inspiration. This identifies the qualified entries and results in the selection of eligible candidates. Following this, evaluations are undertaken by a Selection Committee consisting of category-specific panels of independent international experts. From this shortlist of candidates, the finalists are chosen and then sent to the Prize Jury who unanimously elect the winners across all six categories.

Winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize will be announced at an Awards Ceremony in 2026.

