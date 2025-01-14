Zayed Sustainability Prize supports expansion of innovations benefiting humanity

Periwinkle Technologies, winner of the Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Health category, emphasised that the award is more than a recognition; it serves as a significant boost for global outreach and project scalability.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Koustubh Naik, Co-founder and Director of Periwinkle Technologies, highlighted that the financial value of the award would enable them to extend their reach beyond India, bringing their products to a global audience.

He underscored the importance of such awards in promoting and expanding the impact of innovations.

Periwinkle Technologies, based in India, won the prize for its portable, AI-enabled cervical cancer screening device. Operating independently of electricity, the device is accessible even in remote or underserved areas. The innovative device provides results at the point of care within 30 seconds, enabling early detection and significantly improving women’s health outcomes, having already screened over 300,000 women across India.

Naik stated that the product has played a vital role in saving thousands of lives and noted that the company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), paving the way for global expansion.

Looking ahead, Naik revealed plans to integrate their device into the UAE's healthcare system as a first step towards broader expansion into Africa and other regions where such medical solutions are urgently needed.

He expressed the company's ambition to address healthcare challenges worldwide, ensuring access to life-saving innovations in areas with limited resources.

