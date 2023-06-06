6th Cyber Security Innovation Series and Awards kicks off in Dubai

The 6th Edition of the Cyber Security Innovation Series and Awards kicked off today at The Meydan Hotel in Dubai. The event is organised by Market Solutions Events Management (MS Events), in partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and with the support of Dubai Electronic Security Centre

Held on 6th and 7th June, 2023, this prominent event aims to explore the cutting-edge realm of next-generation cybersecurity in the digital era.

Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE, stated that the future of cybersecurity lies in the ability to understand and confront evolving threats and technological advancements to create an advanced and secure cyber environment.

He added that in 2022, the cost of global cybercrime exceeded 6 trillion dollars, doubling over five years, and it is expected that damages resulting from internet crimes will surpass 10.5 trillion dollars globally by 2023. Furthermore, ransomware attacks increased by 311 percent in the past year, highlighting the growing sophistication of attackers. He emphasised that approximately 95 percent of information security breaches are the result of human errors, underscoring the importance of employee awareness and training.

"We are thrilled to host the Cyber Security Innovation Series and Awards in Dubai," said Emirati architect and entrepreneur Madiha Salem, CEO and Founder of MS Events. “This event will bring together leading experts, government officials, and industry professionals to discuss the latest trends and strategies in cybersecurity. We believe that by fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, we can collectively shape the future of cyber defence in the digital era.”

The event is featuring an engaging agenda filled with thought-provoking keynotes, insightful panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees are enjoying the chance to connect with industry experts and thought leaders, gaining valuable knowledge and insights into the latest trends, challenges, and strategies in the cybersecurity landscape.

The first day of the conference, June 6, kicked off, by welcome remarks from MS Events and the day was packed with engaging sessions, including VIP keynotes, thought leadership speeches, panel discussions, and informative keynotes by industry experts. Ayesha Almarzooqi, Permits Section Head, Dubai Electronic Security Center delivered the opening keynote titled: “From policies to certifications to harmonisation”.

During the first day, Biju Hameed, Head of Technology Infrastructure Operations at Dubai Airports, delivered a VIP keynote on best practices for developing a comprehensive security strategy plan, emphasising the importance of consistent strategic planning, innovative practices, and effective communication to stakeholders.

Song Haibin, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Cloud Europe, presented a thought leadership keynote on redefining cloud security governance in the digital era, addressing the challenges on cloud security governance, and introducing 3CS (Cloud Service Cybersecurity & Compliance Standard) as a Unified Compliance tool for overall cloud security governance.

Ahmed Sherif, Senior IT Support Engineer & Cloud Solutions Expert, Government Entity moderated a panel discussion on key strategies for protecting critical resources and ensuring cyber defence in the cloud. The panellists were Adel Alhosani, CISO & Information Security Senior Manager at Dubai Customs, Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem Al Zaabi, Digital Transformation expert, Director at the Government of Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Al Maleki, Senior Information Security Specialist at the Federal Tax Authority, and Ashraf Esmat Khalil, Senior Solution Architect at Huawei Middle East and Central Asia.

The second day of the conference, June 7, will begin with a VIP Majlis hosted by Huawei, followed by opening remarks from MS Events. Keynotes and panel discussions will continue to explore critical cybersecurity topics, including ransomware response, governance, risk management, compliance, and the future of cybersecurity.

Day 2 will see Dr. Al Kuwaiti deliver a VIP keynote address on cybersecurity predictions and best practices for 2023-2024, providing valuable insights into the future of cybersecurity in the digital age, followed by the Cybersecurity innovation awards ceremony, recognising exceptional achievements in the field of cybersecurity.

Dubai Electronic Security Centre will launch a Huawei cloud security whitepaper, and Dr. Alyosius Cheang, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia Chief Security Officer, will deliver a thought leadership keynote on the cybersecurity playbook in the digital era, sharing strategic insights and best practices to safeguard the journey to the Cyberverse.

