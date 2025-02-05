A Scientific Study Reimagining the Future of Services in the Era of Artificial Intelligence

A scientific study, "Towards a Future of Responsible AI," released by the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, underscores the vital role of responsible artificial intelligence in reshaping the future. The study calls for the reimagining, redesigning, and innovation of services across both government and private sectors, with a clear focus on advancing technologies that serve humanity. It highlights the importance of creating forward-thinking frameworks that leverage cutting-edge solutions, driving societal progress and ensuring the long-term prosperity of communities worldwide.

The scientific study reflected the outcomes of a roundtable organized by the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, which included the participation of His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Mauricio Lizcano, Minister of Information Technology and Communications in the Republic of Colombia; His Excellency Faisal Al-Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary General of ATRC and Chairman, AI7; Her Excellency Kathy Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Commerce; and His Excellency Majed AlMasmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama emphasized that scientific research is a pivotal factor in driving sustainable development within the government work system, enhanced by technology. He pointed out that the UAE government employs research and studies to shape the future of work and digital transformation, reflecting the vision of the leadership to enhance the UAE’s leadership among the best in the world in various future fields.

AlOlama stated that the UAE adopts sustainable development and the advancement of infrastructure supported by artificial intelligence and digital technology solutions, which enhances the readiness of government work and its proactivity in addressing rapid global changes and developments in the digital field. This direction requires intensifying studies and expanding scientific research to develop the best digital practices.

The study addresses the key points discussed during the roundtable discussions, which covered topics related to the rapid technological advancements driving the integration of artificial intelligence across various sectors. It also highlights the need for responsible AI governance and the design of systems that promote responsible AI practices in both the government and private sectors.

The research further explores the importance of establishing an ethical AI charter that enhances transparency and fairness in its usage, directing it to serve communities while addressing challenges such as accessibility, bias, and inclusivity.

The study emphasizes the importance of combating the negative use of technology, bridging the gap between society and policymakers, and promoting collaboration and partnerships between the government and private sectors to develop responsible AI policies and frameworks. It stresses the need for policymakers and leaders to focus on fostering the responsible development of AI solutions, formulating regulatory frameworks that anticipate a better digital future, and the significance of cybersecurity in ensuring a better future for digital technology. Additionally, the study highlights the importance of developing actionable strategies to ensure the advancement of this future sector.

Interested individuals can view the study through the following link: https://ai.gov.ae/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Towards-a-Future-of-Responsible-AI-EN-White-Paper.pdf

