Ahmed bin Saeed opens GITEX GLOBAL 2024

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated today (Monday) the 44th edition of "GITEX Global 2024," the world’s leading technology event. The event is hosted by the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18 under the theme "Global Collaboration for Shaping the Future AI-Driven Economy," featuring participation from 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from over 180 countries. The event also includes government bodies, investors, experts, startups, academia, and researchers from around the world.

During the inauguration, His Highness emphasized the importance of this global event as one of the largest gatherings of technology leaders, highlighting its significance as a key platform for showcasing the latest tech products and solutions. He noted the event’s success in solidifying its status as one of the largest specialized gatherings in future technology and AI applications globally.

His Highness stated: "Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to lead and contribute globally in building a promising future for various sectors, particularly in technology and AI, as it experiences growth and offers significant opportunities for reshaping industries worldwide."

He added: "The continued growth of GITEX is a testament to the world’s confidence in Dubai as a central hub for the technology industry. The success of Dubai's exhibition sector reflects its firm commitment to shaping the future through hosting and organizing major global events aimed at fostering international collaboration and forming new partnerships to accelerate technological advancement, leveraging Dubai's capabilities and resources to influence the global landscape."

Tour

During his tour, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Dubai Digital Authority, and His Excellency Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, visited the "e& UAE" platform. His Highness was briefed on the company's innovative services, including the "Smart Home" service, which uses AI to understand and adapt to user needs by learning preferences, habits, and reading health indicators.

He also visited Huawei's platform, where company officials presented their new range of digital products and solutions aimed at helping businesses advance their digital transformation, relying on AI capabilities. The company also showcased initiatives aimed at advancing the smart digital transformation across various sectors.

During his visit to the world's largest tech event, His Highness stopped at the Salesforce platform, where he was briefed on the company’s participation and experience in helping businesses automate document-related processes, from data integration to delivery options, simplifying document-centric operations through an innovative digital environment.

His Highness also visited the G42 platform, where the company presented its concept of "AI Network," aimed at redefining scalable solutions across sectors such as government, healthcare, and energy. G42 reinforced its leadership in secure and sustainable AI through strategic partnerships with major US tech companies.

At the end of his tour, His Highness inspected the Microsoft platform, which presented innovations in healthcare, including products designed to enhance collaboration among medical teams, empower healthcare workers, and provide access to new clinical and operational insights. Microsoft's innovations aim to help healthcare organizations leverage technology to boost efficiency and improve patient care.

Global Collaboration

GITEX Global 2024 is held under the theme "Global Collaboration for Building the Future AI Economy" and runs for five days, offering a unique and impactful platform for building and strengthening partnerships, launching new solutions, and forming cross-border alliances that contribute to accelerating AI-driven social and economic transformation worldwide.

The event kicked off with the "Global Technology Investment Day," featuring a series of panel discussions, seminars, and workshops where international speakers and participants explored the latest investment trends shaping the global technology sector.

The "Global Future Digital Economy Leaders Summit" also attracted significant attention during the Global Technology Investment Day, with AI projected to add up to $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030. GITEX Global plays a crucial role in charting the course for AI-driven economic transformation, addressing challenges, and exploring opportunities tied to partnerships, policies, and strategic investments.

Panel Discussions

Key topics like the future of AI in society and industry are at the forefront of discussions this year during the "AI Everywhere" program. Leading global AI contributors will explore the most impactful AI applications across various sectors, including government, large corporations, and startups. These discussions will focus on the practical and transformative pillars of AI and its potential alongside human creativity.

The "AI Everywhere" exhibition spans over 10 halls, with more than 3,500 AI-leading companies in attendance, including major global tech giants such as Adobe, Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Builder Ai, Dell, G42, Google, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Presight, Salesforce, SAS, and others.

GITEX Global also launched the GITEX Editions program, serving as the perfect platform to accelerate the growth of late-stage tech companies. The event brings together 59 successful global startups, valued at a total of $400 billion, including Axelera, DeepL, Insilico Medicine, and Synthesis AI.

With participation from more than 180 countries—a 40% increase in international attendance—GITEX Global 2024 reaffirms its position as a world-leading event, bringing the world together towards digital excellence by fostering global collaboration between governments, businesses, investors, startups, academia, and researchers.