American Academy of Otolaryngology Urges Battery Manufacturers to Develop Safer Button Batteries for Children

The American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery has called on battery manufacturers to develop safer versions of button batteries. According to the Academy’s CEO, Dr. James C. Denneny, numerous children have suffered serious injuries, illnesses, and even fatalities caused by these batteries, emphasizing that manufacturers must assume responsibility to reduce these risks.

Button batteries pose a significant threat to children’s lives when lodged in their bodies. In a recent statement, the Academy, along with several supporting medical societies and organizations, urged immediate action to introduce safe button or coin cell batteries to the market to protect children from potentially fatal injuries.

Despite the widespread use of these batteries in small devices like toys, remote controls, and decorations, no manufacturer has yet offered a safe version or committed to developing one. When ingested or applied to moist tissues in the body, these seemingly harmless batteries can generate harmful hydroxide that severely damages the lining of the esophagus, ear, or nose, resulting in serious burns or perforation.

With the holiday season approaching and more devices that rely on button batteries being used at home, the risk to children increases. Dr. Denneny highlighted, "Many children have already been injured, and others remain at risk. Battery manufacturers must take necessary steps to ensure the safety of children from these severe injuries and fatalities."

Statistics indicate a notable rise in incidents related to button batteries in recent years, with a child under 18 presenting to an emergency department for a battery-related incident every 75 minutes in the United States. Over the past decade, the rate of such incidents has doubled.

Dr. Kris Jatana, a member of the Academy and Surgical Director at Nationwide Children's Hospital, noted, "Immediate intervention is essential, as severe injury can occur within just two hours of a battery lodging in the body."

To support this movement, 12 medical organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, have endorsed the Academy’s position on button and coin battery technology.

