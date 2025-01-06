Audiomob chooses Abu Dhabi as their MENA headquarters to drive business growth.

Abu Dhabi Gaming is supporting the growth of Audiomob by providing a diverse ecosystem and infrastructure for the gaming industry.

Through a partnership with Abu Dhabi Gaming, Audiomob is pioneering a new way for companies to generate advertising revenues in gaming content globally. Audiomob allows brands and artists to connect with audiences worldwide through in-game audio ads that keep gamers engaged without any disruption.

A key challenge faced by game developers is maintaining the balance between retaining their player base while monetizing their games through adverts. Audiomob’s creative solution of playing unintrusive audio adverts in-game helps preserve the immersive experience sought after by all gamers. This patented technology has taken the gaming and advertising world by storm, with Audiomob working alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

Audiomob MENA headquarters is located on Yas Island, Audiomob attributes its rapid growth to its strategic position in Abu Dhabi, supported by an innovative environment, advanced technologies, and strong talent pool. Recent achievements include the launch of the world’s first in-game audio Cost Per Install (CPI) product, enabling brands to pay only for installs, a breakthrough in performance marketing. Audiomob has also formed an exclusive partnership with Voodoo, one of the world’s largest mobile gaming publishers, and was recognized in Bloomberg's "2024 UK Startups to Watch," cementing its position as an industry leader in in-game audio advertising.

Wilfrid Obeng, Co-Founder and CTO of Audiomob, added: “Abu Dhabi has proven to be the perfect home for us, opening crucial doors to help us meet our ambitious growth strategy. The support from Abu Dhabi Gaming has been instrumental – from subsidies and talent development to a range of opportunities allowing collaboration with other members. We have seen firsthand that, in our industry, Abu Dhabi is the place to be.”

Marcos Muller-Habig, Director of Abu Dhabi Gaming also stated “Abu Dhabi Gaming is proud to have many partners who excel developing & publishing video games as well as others who are into technology and programming as well. We are proud that Audiomob has joined our journey, specially with their recent product that helps brands to push ads without interrupting the player’s journey. The gaming ecosystem in Abu Dhabi is rich and diverse, which helps our partners to excel, and turn their dream concepts into reality in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Gaming is helping to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub, with a support system for game developers, businesses, and players. It is powered by multiple Abu Dhabi-based government and commercial organizations, as well as content creators and gamers themselves—with the shared passion and mandate to see locally produced content on the world’s gaming stage.

