China's Deepseek cuts off-peak pricing by up to 75%

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek said on Wednesday that between 1630 GMT and 0030 GMT, the cost of using its API, a platform that allows developers of other apps and web products to integrate its AI models, would be up to 75% cheaper.
Usage costs during this timeframe for the API of the hit R1 and V3 models would be 75% and 50% cheaper, respectively, according to the Hangzhou-based company.
