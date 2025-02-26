China's Deepseek cuts off-peak pricing by up to 75%

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek said on Wednesday that between 1630 GMT and 0030 GMT, the cost of using its API, a platform that allows developers of other apps and web products to integrate its AI models, would be up to 75% cheaper.

Usage costs during this timeframe for the API of the hit R1 and V3 models would be 75% and 50% cheaper, respectively, according to the Hangzhou-based company.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.