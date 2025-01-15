China’s RedNote: What You Need to Know About the App TikTok Users Are Flocking To

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:45 07:02 12:31 15:31 17:54 19:12
Known as "Xiaohongshu" in China, RedNote is a lifestyle app where users share daily moments, recommendations, and product reviews.
Often described as China's answer to Instagram, RedNote has gained a reputation as a trusted search engine for lifestyle tips. The platform's name, "Xiaohongshu," translates to "Little Red Book," a phrase historically linked to the writings of Mao Zedong.
RedNote’s interface differs from TikTok and Instagram, offering users a mix of videos, photos, and longer-form text posts displayed simultaneously. Popular topics include beauty, fashion, travel, and food, with most of its users being young women.
Key features include:
As of 2023, RedNote boasted over 300 million monthly active users, according to Chinese media reports.
Founded in 2013 by Miranda Qu (President) and Charlwin Mao (CEO), RedNote began as a tool for Chinese tourists seeking shopping advice abroad.
Backed by prominent investors such as Alibaba, Tencent, Temasek, and several venture capital firms, the platform is viewed as a strong candidate for an IPO.
According to China's Hurun rich list:
Despite its roots in China, RedNote is eyeing global expansion, spurred by the influx of TikTok users.
Unlike Tencent's WeChat or ByteDance's TikTok, RedNote does not operate separate domestic and international versions of its app. Instead, it is adapting its single app to cater to the growing number of non-Chinese users.
Two sources familiar with the company revealed that RedNote is working to:
Executives see this unexpected attention as a potential springboard for achieving global success akin to TikTok. However, challenges remain, particularly in appealing to non-Chinese audiences accustomed to platforms with localized content.
RedNote has yet to comment on its plans, but the app’s rapid growth suggests a promising, if uncertain, future.
($1 = 7.3 yuan)
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.