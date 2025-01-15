China’s RedNote: What You Need to Know About the App TikTok Users Are Flocking To

The Chinese social media app RedNote has surged in popularity, with over half a million TikTok users joining the platform following speculation about a potential ban on TikTok in the United States.

Known as "Xiaohongshu" in China, RedNote is a lifestyle app where users share daily moments, recommendations, and product reviews.

What Is RedNote?

Often described as China's answer to Instagram, RedNote has gained a reputation as a trusted search engine for lifestyle tips. The platform's name, "Xiaohongshu," translates to "Little Red Book," a phrase historically linked to the writings of Mao Zedong.

RedNote’s interface differs from TikTok and Instagram, offering users a mix of videos, photos, and longer-form text posts displayed simultaneously. Popular topics include beauty, fashion, travel, and food, with most of its users being young women.

Key features include:

Discussion Forums : Users can engage in topic-based conversations.

: Users can engage in topic-based conversations. E-commerce Integration : The app supports product purchases directly through the platform.

: The app supports product purchases directly through the platform. Livestreaming: A growing feature aimed at boosting sales.

As of 2023, RedNote boasted over 300 million monthly active users, according to Chinese media reports.

Who Owns RedNote?

Founded in 2013 by Miranda Qu (President) and Charlwin Mao (CEO), RedNote began as a tool for Chinese tourists seeking shopping advice abroad.

Backed by prominent investors such as Alibaba, Tencent, Temasek, and several venture capital firms, the platform is viewed as a strong candidate for an IPO.

According to China's Hurun rich list:

Charlwin Mao’s wealth is estimated at 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) .

. Miranda Qu has a fortune of 12 billion yuan ($1.7 billion).

Global Aspirations

Despite its roots in China, RedNote is eyeing global expansion, spurred by the influx of TikTok users.

Unlike Tencent's WeChat or ByteDance's TikTok, RedNote does not operate separate domestic and international versions of its app. Instead, it is adapting its single app to cater to the growing number of non-Chinese users.

Two sources familiar with the company revealed that RedNote is working to:

Enhance moderation for English-language content.

Develop English-Chinese translation tools.

Executives see this unexpected attention as a potential springboard for achieving global success akin to TikTok. However, challenges remain, particularly in appealing to non-Chinese audiences accustomed to platforms with localized content.

RedNote has yet to comment on its plans, but the app’s rapid growth suggests a promising, if uncertain, future.

($1 = 7.3 yuan)

