Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits AI Singapore

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited AI Singapore, a programme aimed at advancing and strengthening Singapore's AI capabilities.

During the visit, His Highness met with the executive management of AI Singapore and was briefed on its efforts and initiatives to support research institutions, startups and specialised organisations in developing AI products and solutions. The programme also focuses on initiatives to cultivate local talent in this vital sector, aiming to build a fully integrated AI ecosystem.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the significance of reinforcing collaborative ties between Singaporean institutions and AI organisations, in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, to advance digital transformation across various sectors in both nations.

Accompanying His Highness, during the visit, were Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

