Cyber Security Council, Immersive Labs strengthen national defence of 25 organisations

The Cyber Security Council and Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, has announced the successful completion of their recent Dubai Cyber Drill that reinforced UAE enterprises' cybersecurity posture against Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) threats.

The event included attendees from 25 major organisations representing various sectors – from financial services and telecommunications to healthcare and government – and closed with an awards ceremony.

Led by world-class cyber crisis experts and featuring a keynote address by Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, the event offered executive and technical teams an unforgettable hands-on learning experience, along with best practices for building resilience against threats.

"Our partnership with Immersive Labs to deliver dynamic, realistic cyber drills like this one supports our goal of fortifying cybersecurity and essential infrastructure throughout the nation," said Al Kuwaiti. "The importance of measurable, hands-on learning across private and public sectors cannot be overstated."

Eyas Hawari, Immersive Labs Senior Managing Director, stated, "To navigate rapidly evolving threats, we must prioritise human-centric cyber resilience and empower our people to defend critical national infrastructure. This is why our work with the Cyber Security Council and like-minded organisations is so timely and relevant."

